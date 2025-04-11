Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New $300,000 Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 574.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of LMND stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

