Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUT. BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 187,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hut 8 Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hut 8 Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
