Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUT. BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 187,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

