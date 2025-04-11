Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 198 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Griffon were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Griffon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Griffon Stock Down 3.3 %

GFF opened at $69.80 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. Research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.