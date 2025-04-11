Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 2,554 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $962,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 28.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 108,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYCR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

