Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 270 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 7.8 %

TFIN opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

