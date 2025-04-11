Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 3,634 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 244.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

