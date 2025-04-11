Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 570 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in City were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of City by 125.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in City by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of City by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $108.93 on Friday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. Equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,187. This trade represents a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,400. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,226 shares of company stock valued at $147,200. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

