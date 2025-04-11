Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases New Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Xometry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,091.01. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,256 shares of company stock worth $2,116,389. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

