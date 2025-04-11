Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases Shares of 3,700 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -196.26 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

