Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Duginski acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. The trade was a 1.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of CRGY opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.88. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.