Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Frontline were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,493,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Frontline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Frontline by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

Frontline Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.16 million. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.