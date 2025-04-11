Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in MasterBrand by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,308 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,083,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 135,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

