Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 12,745 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in News were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in News by 15.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in News by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in News by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after buying an additional 295,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in News by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of News stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

