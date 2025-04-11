Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 3,049 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

