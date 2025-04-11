Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes $266,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 356.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schneider National by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

