Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,419.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 103.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,272,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,908,828.52. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,024,507 shares of company stock valued at $29,233,743 and sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Asana Stock Down 4.6 %

ASAN opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

