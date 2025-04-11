Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $119,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waystar by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waystar by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 963,316 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth approximately $16,816,000.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

