Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.05 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

