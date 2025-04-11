PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $8.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 170,188 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.