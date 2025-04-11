PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $8.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 170,188 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
