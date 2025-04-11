PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as low as $7.77. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 267,439 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 141.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 732,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 101,412 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 264,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

