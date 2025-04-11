PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as low as $7.77. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 267,439 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
