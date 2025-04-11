Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,187.98. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

