Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $61.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

