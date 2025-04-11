Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,119,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Polaris by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Polaris by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 244,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 8.7 %

PII opened at $33.48 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.