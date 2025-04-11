Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRAX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $574.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.66. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.18). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,189,000 after acquiring an additional 283,854 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 929,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,621,000 after acquiring an additional 405,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 548,986 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

