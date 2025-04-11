Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 3.9 %

PLPC stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

