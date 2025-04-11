Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PRLD opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Krishna Vaddi acquired 47,500 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,490.25. This trade represents a 4.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Combs bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,284.87. This trade represents a 26.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 822,500 shares of company stock valued at $568,475. Corporate insiders own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 747.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

