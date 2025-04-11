Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 423 shares traded.
Pressure BioSciences Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $219,131.70, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
