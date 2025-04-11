Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Friday, April 18th. Analysts expect Private Bancorp of America to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 17.55%. On average, analysts expect Private Bancorp of America to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading

