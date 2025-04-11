Promising Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – April 9th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, Antelope Enterprise, Carter’s, and BellRing Brands are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in selling products or services online. These companies leverage digital platforms to reach consumers and may include online retailers, digital marketplaces, and tech firms that support online payment or logistics systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. 21,297,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,009. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,070,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,212,014. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.26 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $40.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $960.43. The company had a trading volume of 242,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,831. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,001.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,074.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,497,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.40.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

CRI traded up $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 963,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,352. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

