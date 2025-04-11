Promus Capital LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 762,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,026,351,000 after purchasing an additional 564,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

