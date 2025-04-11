Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

