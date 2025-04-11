Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 89.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 12.3 %

CRSR opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $645.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

