Prudential Financial Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.