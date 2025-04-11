Prudential Financial Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Olin by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Olin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLN opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

