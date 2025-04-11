Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 21,000 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 8.0 %

CRNT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $183.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Ceragon Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.