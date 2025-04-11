Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC opened at $181.14 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

