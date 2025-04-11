Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 53,320 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $13,854,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

