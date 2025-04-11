Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $305.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $333.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.

NYSE PSA opened at $278.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.46. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

