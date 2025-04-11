Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $305.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $333.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.
PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PSA
Public Storage Trading Down 1.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.