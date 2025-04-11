Q1 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Silver Issued By B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Read Our Latest Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 995.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,180,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,114 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 727,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 341,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.