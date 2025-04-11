Q1 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Silver Issued By B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

TSE:EDR opened at C$5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.84. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.87.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.64. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

