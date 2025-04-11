Q1 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Alcoa stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $5,720,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,401,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,757,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 697,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 4,743.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 68,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

