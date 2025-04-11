Q1 Earnings Forecast for DGXX Issued By HC Wainwright

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Digihost Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digihost Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of Digihost Technology stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 5.61.

Digihost Technology ( NASDAQ:DGXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

