Q1 Earnings Forecast for FLD Issued By HC Wainwright

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLD opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.