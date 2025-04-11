Q1 Earnings Forecast for HLMN Issued By William Blair

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hillman Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 73,216 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

