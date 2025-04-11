Q1 Earnings Forecast for Pharvaris Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PHVS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -2.84. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

