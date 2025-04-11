Q1 Earnings Forecast for VolitionRx Issued By HC Wainwright

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNRX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 181,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

