Q1 EPS Estimate for Kolibri Global Energy Lowered by Analyst

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $243.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.11.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

