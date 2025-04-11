Q1 EPS Estimates for Alliant Energy Cut by Zacks Research

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%.

LNT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

