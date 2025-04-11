Q1 EPS Estimates for E.W. Scripps Raised by Noble Financial

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Noble Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of E.W. Scripps in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for E.W. Scripps’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

