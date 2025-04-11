Q1 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Cut by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $19.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $21.72. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $24.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $92.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $33.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $18.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $22.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,759.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,857.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,744.02.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

